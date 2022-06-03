Algorand (ALGO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $90.26 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $90.26 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00077525 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.07 or 0.00257790 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00028423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000204 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,680,221 coins and its circulating supply is 6,867,145,508 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

