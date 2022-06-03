Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.92. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegiance Bancshares.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.55. 37,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,136. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $826.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.