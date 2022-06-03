Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $961.83

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 961.83 ($12.17) and traded as high as GBX 973 ($12.31). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 964 ($12.20), with a volume of 239,358 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 961.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 984.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $5.83. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.
About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)
Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.
See Also
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.