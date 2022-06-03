Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 4,500 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Enphase Energy worth $62,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,960 shares of company stock worth $22,248,358. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $198.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day moving average of $177.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

