Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $49,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $209.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.81. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,332. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.