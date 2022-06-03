Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,513 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.40% of Steel Dynamics worth $49,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Shares of STLD opened at $84.98 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

