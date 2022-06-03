Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $53.61 Million Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $53,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at $8,106,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $46,307.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

