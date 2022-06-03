Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $58,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,236,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $17,782,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $108.97 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

