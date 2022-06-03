Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,792 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $55,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,807,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $560,240,000 after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after buying an additional 448,986 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,627,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,747,000 after buying an additional 409,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,835,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,769,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.