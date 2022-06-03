Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 167,622 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167,622 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.54% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $63,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $225.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $199.13 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.84 and its 200 day moving average is $256.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

