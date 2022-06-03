Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 274,204 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,495,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 274,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.51% of A10 Networks worth $57,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.94. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 38.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $30,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,696.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,976 shares of company stock worth $7,263,126 in the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.