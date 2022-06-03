Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 29,868 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,305,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $60,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 441,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,799 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 506.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aaron I. Davis bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $968,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $629,992.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,421,638 shares of company stock worth $39,690,868 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITOS opened at $17.93 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.03.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $152.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

