Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 40,259 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,259 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Sysco worth $51,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,318 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,558. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Sysco stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

