Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
