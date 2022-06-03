Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $223.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $125.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.44% and a negative net margin of 101.46%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

