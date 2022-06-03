Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 106,584 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.44% of Alphabet worth $8,491,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $75.06 on Friday, reaching $2,279.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,454.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2,671.29.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,588.31, for a total transaction of $13,935,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,020,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

