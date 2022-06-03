Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,087,000 after purchasing an additional 644,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,658,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,078. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

