AMATEN (AMA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $161.00

AMATEN (AMA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, AMATEN has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $166,808.93 and approximately $161.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial . AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

