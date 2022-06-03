American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. Sells 13,325 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMSC opened at $6.32 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Superconductor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 46,824 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 749,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 58.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

