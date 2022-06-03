American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to –$0.25 EPS.
Shares of AMSC stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.43.
In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.
About American Superconductor (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Superconductor (AMSC)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.