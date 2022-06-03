American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to –$0.25 EPS.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

About American Superconductor (Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.