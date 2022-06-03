American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,880,149 shares.The stock last traded at $265.81 and had previously closed at $262.36.

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

Get American Tower alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.