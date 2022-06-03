American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 62,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,880,149 shares.The stock last traded at $265.81 and had previously closed at $262.36.
Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $121.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.
In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
