American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 20,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,645,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 19,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $70,078.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 703,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,995 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 26.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Well by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,054,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,965 shares during the period. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

