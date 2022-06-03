Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Truist Financial

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on COLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.17, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.34. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $705.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

About Americold Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.