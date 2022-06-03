Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director Buys $22,700.00 in Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Swartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $22,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATLO stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ames National by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 256.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

