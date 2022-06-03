AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. AMETEK reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMETEK.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.45. 8,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.