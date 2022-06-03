AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AME opened at $123.21 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

