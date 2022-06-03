Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMPL. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Amplitude stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.47.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

