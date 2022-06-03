Analysts Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.49 billion. Albemarle reported sales of $773.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $6.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $8.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,973. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $157.82 and a 1 year high of $291.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

