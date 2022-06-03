Analysts Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $312,493,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.21. 15,837,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,247,037. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.