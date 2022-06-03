Analysts Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce $1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Shares of ETN traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.82. 1,287,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,665. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.54. Eaton has a 12-month low of $130.43 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.