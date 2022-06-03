Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,441,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

