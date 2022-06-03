Analysts Anticipate Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.57 billion. Leidos posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $14.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.07 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.66 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.78. 488,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.73. Leidos has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $2,699,754.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Leidos by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 232,498 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Leidos by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Leidos by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

