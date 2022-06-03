Analysts Expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

MP Materials stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. MP Materials has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $60.19.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,264 and have sold 1,201,016 shares valued at $52,276,833. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $91,789,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

