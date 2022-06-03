Analysts Expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTV shares. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 127,644 shares during the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 112,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,925. Plus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

