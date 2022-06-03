Analysts Expect Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $392.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $16.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

