Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pulmatrix (PULM)

6/1/2022 – Pulmatrix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

5/29/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Pulmatrix is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pulmatrix stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.98. 3,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. Pulmatrix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 249,495 shares during the last quarter.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

