Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Price Target at $23.80

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 189,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

