Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Price Target at $23.80

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.73.
AU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of AU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 189,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,065. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $26.96.
About AngloGold Ashanti (Get Rating)
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AngloGold Ashanti (AU)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.