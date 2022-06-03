Analysts Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $76.70

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $59.36. 529,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.01. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.