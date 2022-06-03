Analysts Set BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Price Target at $1,313.91

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,467.52.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.83) to GBX 2,300 ($29.10) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.10. 3,632,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,477. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

