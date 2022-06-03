Analysts Set Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Target Price at $115.56

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of BG stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.99. 1,473,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,225. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average is $103.74. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Bunge’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,666 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,937 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter worth about $133,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $84,657,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

