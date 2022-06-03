Analysts Set Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Target Price at $72.78

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,174,814 shares of company stock valued at $72,191,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

