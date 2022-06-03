Analysts Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target at $139.25

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.25.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.78. 562,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.