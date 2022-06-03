Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $232.13

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

HII traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.84. 249,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,131. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 261.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

