Analysts Set Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Target Price at $422.94

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA opened at $363.08 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $353.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $351.47 and a 200-day moving average of $353.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.