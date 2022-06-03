Analysts Set MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Price Target at $26.29

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 763,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,255. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $35.67.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 66,916 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 612,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,657,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

