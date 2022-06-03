Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $211.25

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.