Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $211.25

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company.
In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NDAQ opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $140.31 and a 12-month high of $214.96.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 30.99%.
Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
