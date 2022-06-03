Analysts Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $148.00

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.53. 11,803,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,606,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

