Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $14.70

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

PCG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

