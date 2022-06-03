Analysts Set Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target at C$54.86

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK.B shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$55.30. 910,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,445. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.84 and a 52 week high of C$57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.64.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

