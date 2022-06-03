Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) PT at GBX 1,854.44

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,854.44 ($23.46).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.13) to GBX 2,020 ($25.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,961 ($24.81) to GBX 1,525 ($19.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.57) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

LON:TPK traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,199 ($15.17). 459,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,093. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,104 ($13.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.27). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,221.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,386.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.24), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($301,652.28).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

