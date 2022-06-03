Analysts Set WPP plc (LON:WPP) PT at GBX 1,264.30

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,264.30 ($16.00).

A number of analysts have issued reports on WPP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.02) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.19) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.99) to GBX 1,230 ($15.56) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price target on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, February 25th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 922.80 ($11.68) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 980.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,065.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75. The stock has a market cap of £10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 868.80 ($10.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,231.50 ($15.58).

In other news, insider Mark Read sold 47,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 923 ($11.68), for a total transaction of £441,766.26 ($558,914.80). Also, insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.22), for a total value of £1,107,167.05 ($1,400,768.03).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

